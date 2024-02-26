The BJP, on the other hand, took a swipe at the ruling Congress in Karnataka and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, asking if, by inviting the author, he is "trying to challenge the Constitution and threaten the unity and integrity of India".
"No money to spend on drought relief or developmental needs of Karnataka, but Siddaramaiah is happy to finance the Break India Brigade in an effort to appease Rahul Gandhi and save his CM Chair, all in the name of Dr. Ambedkar's constitution. What a disgrace," Karnataka BJP tweeted.
The incident came to light after 48-year-old Nitasha Kaul claimed that she was denied entry into India after she landed at the Bengaluru airport and then deported from the country hours later. In a series of tweets, she alleged that the immigration officials "informally" referenced her criticism of the RSS in the past and cited "orders from Delhi" as the reason.
"This has been a harrowing ordeal, and the harassment, indignities, attempted intimidation that I have faced make me determined to continue doing the right thing w empathy for those who are enrolled into this pernicious antidemocratic common sense anywhere due to ignorance, and pity for those who do it out of malice," Kashmiri-Pandit Nitasha Kaul tweeted.
She claimed in her tweets that she was kept inside a room under 24/7 surveillance, and was denied "easy access" to basic facilities such as food, water, a pillow and a blanket despite "dozens of calls" to the airport.