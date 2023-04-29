The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be broadcast live at the United Nations headquarters on April 30.

Announcing the same on Twitter, the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said, “Get ready for a historic moment as the 100th episode of PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ is set to go live on April 30th in Trusteeship Council Chamber at @UN HQ!”

In addition, at 1.30 a.m. on Sunday, the 100th episode of "Mann Ki Baat" will be broadcast to members of the Indian-American and the Indian diaspora in New Jersey by the Consulate General of India in New York in conjunction with community organizations.

“Don’t miss #MannKiBaatAt100 at 0130 hrs EST on April 30th 2023! Let us celebrate the landmark 100th episode of #MannKiBaat as Hon’ble @PMOIndia connects with Indians, Indian diaspora and listeners across the world”, the consulate said in a tweet.

Amid this, PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat has riled up a new controversy, inviting the ire of several organizations and unions in Assam.

Ahead of Modi’s Mann Ki Baat’s 100th episode, a special broadcast has been scheduled in Sivasagar district on April 30 wherein the iconic Rang Ghar courtyard has been decked up for the special broadcast.

Inviting the ire of the Tai Ahom organizations and several others, allegations have been raised against the government for attempting to politicize and give a religious touch to the Rang Ghar.

There has been a strong reaction across the state over the presentation of religious symbols during the light and sound event at the Rang Ghar.

“Rang Ghar is every Assamese person’s pride, an identity that was built by the Ahom kings during their 600 years of rule in Assam. There is none like Rang Ghar in the entire world. The Rang Ghar represents the symbol of peace. Every Assamese irrespective of caste, religion, creed feels a sense of pride at the monument. Unfortunately, the manner in which the ruling BJP party is attempting to give a religious and political touch to the Rang Ghar in the name of organising programmes, we entirely condemn the act. We cannot accept government’s step. We request the government to stay away from organising such events or else we will be force to protest against the government from organising such events”, said a member of the Tai Ahom organisation.

Also read : Assam: Tai Ahom organisation slams BJP government for allegedly politicising iconic Rang Ghar