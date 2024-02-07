The Uttarakhand 2024 Uniform Civil Code Bill, introduced by the state government led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, has been passed in the House.

With the Assembly's approval of the UCC Bill, Uttarakhand has now become the first state in India to implement the Uniform Civil Code.

The Uniform Civil Code bill -- which proposes uniform marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance laws for all citizens irrespective of their religion in Uttarakhand -- was tabled in the state assembly on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented the bill in the House.

The UCC Bill aims to establish uniformity in personal laws relating to marriage, divorce, inheritance, and other family matters across all religions.



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Notably, the bill includes provisions to ban practices such as polygamy and to set a uniform age of marriage for all citizens, irrespective of their community.

With the passage of the bill into an act, Uttarakhand will be seen as a model for other states, with reports suggesting that similar bills may soon be considered in the Gujarat and Assam assemblies.

Notably, this legislative initiative by CM Dhami and the Uttarakhand government has sparked a mix of reactions, with some political figures emphasizing the importance of the bill for national interest, while others criticize it as a means of vote polarization.

The tabling of the UCC Bill by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami represents a landmark step towards the BJP's vision of uniform civil laws in India, starting with the state of Uttarakhand.