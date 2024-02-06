Uttarakhand is poised to become the first state in India to embrace a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as the bill heads to the Assembly floor for deliberation. Scheduled for tabling today during a special assembly session, the bill has garnered significant attention for its aim to establish a unified set of personal laws applicable to all citizens, irrespective of religion, gender, or sexual orientation.

Crafted under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the UCC bill cleared the state cabinet on February 4, signaling a significant stride towards social reform and equality. Among its pivotal features are provisions ensuring equal property rights for sons and daughters, the eradication of distinctions between legitimate and illegitimate children, and the inclusion of adopted and biological offspring in matters of inheritance.

Furthermore, the bill proposes a ban on polygamy and child marriage, advocates for a uniform marriageable age for girls across all faiths, and seeks to streamline grounds and procedures for divorce.

The culmination of extensive deliberations and public engagement, the final draft of the UCC spans an extensive 740 pages across four volumes. A five-member panel, headed by retired Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, submitted the comprehensive draft to Chief Minister Dhami on February 2, marking a significant milestone in the legislative process.

The drafting phase witnessed robust participation from citizens, with over 2.33 lakh written suggestions submitted online and more than 70 meetings convened to solicit feedback. With around 60,000 individuals engaging in these consultations, the draft reflects a collective effort towards crafting a progressive legal framework that resonates with the diverse populace of Uttarakhand.