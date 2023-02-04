Union Minister of AYUSH and Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said that Union Budget 2023-24 attempts to secure Social and Economic might of the citizens of India.

He said that PM Modi’s right decision at the right time is the key to successful transformation of India and added that focus on Inclusive Development through universal schemes to reach the last mile ensuring green growth by unleashing the potential through Youth Power are steps towards building an Atmanirbhar Bharat by 2047.

The Union Minister said that sustained commitment by the Modi govt will enable our resources to unlock vast potential to power India’s economic resurgence.

Speaking at the Inaugural Session of the G-20 1st Sustainable Financial Working Group (SFWG) meeting in Guwahati this morning the Union Minister said that the world must work for a cleaner and greener society and urged all to cut their carbon footprints.

Explaining the role of traditional medicine in a sustainable future the Minister said, “the aim is to channel India’s ancient wisdom and traditional knowledge and capitalise on it to pave the way for a sustainable future”.

Speaking on world's longest river cruise ‘Ganga Vilas’, the Union Minister said that the cruise is sailing through Bangladesh and is scheduled to enter Dhubri in Assam on 18 February and drop anchor in Dibrugarh by March 1, 2023