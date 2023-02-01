The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 said that the government’s philosophy of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas has facilities inclusive development covering in specific, farmers, women, youth, other backward classes, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, divyangjan and economically weaker sections.

She said this while presenting the union budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 on February 1 in the parliament.

''There has been a sustained focus on Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and the North-East. Digital Public Infrastructure for Agriculture, Digital public infrastructure for agriculture will be built as an open source, open standard and inter operable public good,'' she added.

She further added that this will enable inclusive, farmer-centric solutions through relevant information services for crop planning and health, improved access to farm inputs, credit, and insurance, help for crop estimation, market intelligence, and support for growth of agri-tech industry and start-ups.

''Agriculture credit target will be increased to 20 lakh crore with focus on animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries,'' she added.

She also informed that the government will launch a new sub-scheme of PM Matsya Sampada Yojana with targeted investment of 6000 crore to further enable activities of fishermen, fish vendors and micro and small enterprises, improve value chain efficiencies, and expand the market.

The Finance Minister said that Prime Minister Vajpayee’s government had formed the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and the Department of Development of North-Eastern region.

''To provide a sharper focus to the objective of ‘reaching the last mile’, the government has formed the ministries of AYUSH, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dariying, Skill Development, Jal Shakti and Cooperation,'' she added.



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