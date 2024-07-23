The Union Budget for 2024-25 will provide Rs 1.48 lakh crore for education, employment and skills in the country.

Presenting the Budget in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it will focus on employment, skilling, MSMEs and the middle class.

She added that the government has extended the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for five years which is benefiting 80 crore people of the country.



Also Read: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi slams Union Budget, claims PM Modi favours wealthy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Budget for 2024-25, her 7th straight presentation surpassing the record of former prime minister Morarji Desai.

This is the first Budget during Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's third term in office.

People of India have reinforced their faith in the government led by Modi and re-elected it for the third term, she said, while presenting the Budget in Lok Sabha.