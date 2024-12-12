The Union Cabinet has approved the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, a crucial move towards streamlining the electoral process across India.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind, who chairs the committee on this initiative, emphasised the importance of building a broad consensus around the proposal.

Speaking to the media, Kovind highlighted that the issue transcends political interests and benefits the nation as a whole. "This is not in the interest of any political party but the nation. Economists believe that its implementation could boost the country's GDP by 1-1.5 per cent," he said.

Earlier this year, the Cabinet had approved a proposal to hold simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, urban bodies, and panchayats within a 100-day window. This recommendation came from a high-level panel led by Kovind.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Cabinet's approval, calling it a significant step for India's democracy. "This is an important move towards a more vibrant and participative democracy," Modi said, acknowledging the efforts of the committee and the wide range of consultations involved.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also voiced support for the proposal, noting that frequent elections disrupt public welfare programs and waste time and resources. "Election campaigning takes months and halts development work, leading to unnecessary expenditure," Chouhan said, emphasising the need for a more efficient electoral system.