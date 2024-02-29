In a groundbreaking feat for assam, the union cabinet on February 29 has approved the setting up of semiconductor ATMP unit in Morigaon. The Cabinet's nod includes Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt Ltd's unit with a substantial investment of Rs.27,000 crore.

This unit is poised to become a technological powerhouse with indigenous advanced semiconductor packaging technologies, encompassing flip chip and ISIP technologies.

The facility's impressive daily production capacity of 48 million units will cater to a diverse array of sectors, including automotive, electric vehicles, consumer electronics, telecom, and mobile phones. Beyond its technological significance, the Assam-based unit promises to be a catalyst for economic growth and job creation in the region.

Also, Tata Electronics Private Limited in collaboration with Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp from Taiwan is set to establish a Semiconductor Fab in Dholera, Gujarat. Backed by a staggering investment of Rs.91,000 crore, the facility boasts a monthly capacity of 50,000 wafer starts. This ambitious venture spans sectors such as electric vehicles, telecom, defence, automotive, consumer electronics, display, and power electronics.

Further solidifying India's semiconductor ambitions, CG Power, in partnership with Renesas Electronics Corporation of Japan and Stars Microelectronics from Thailand, will establish a Semiconductor ATMP unit in Sanand, Gujarat. The Rs.7,600 crore investment will enable a daily production capacity of 15 million units, targeting consumer, industrial, automotive, and power applications.

This decision bolsters India's position in the global semiconductor landscape and reinforces its commitment to technological excellence. The collaboration with international partners emphasizes the collaborative and inclusive approach adopted by India in achieving semiconductor self-reliance.

As the nation takes this monumental step towards semiconductor independence, the Cabinet's decisive approvals mark a pivotal moment in India's technological evolution, positioning it as a formidable force in the global semiconductor arena.