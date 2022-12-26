Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on December 26.

As per reports, the 63-year-old Sitharaman has been admitted to the hospital's private ward at around 12 noon.



Sitharaman is an economist and politician serving as the Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs of India since 2019.

She served as India's second female Finance Minister and second female Defence Minister.

The Finance Minister recently stated that India is known as the pharmacy of the world because it provides global standard medicine at a reasonable price during a convocation ceremony at a university in Tamil Nadu.

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