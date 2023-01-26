Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya unveils world’s first intranasal COVID-19 vaccine 'iNNCOVACC'

Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on January 26 unveiled world’s first intranasal COVID-19 vaccine, iNNCOVACC in New Delhi. It is developed by Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) in collaboration with Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance (BIRAC).

The Vaccine was launched in the presence of Union Minister of State (IC) for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh and other officials.



In a statement the Ministry said, the intranasal COVID-19 vaccine is to receive approval for the primary 2-dose schedule and as a heterologous booster dose.



The rollout of iNCOVACC is expected to begin in private hospitals that have placed advance orders. An initial manufacturing capacity of several million doses per annum has been established, this can be scaled up to a billion doses as required.

iNCOVACC is priced at 325 rupees per dose for large-volume procurement by State and central government.

Speaking at the event, Dr Mandaviya said that over 65 percent of vaccines supplied in the world are from India. Congratulating the BBIL team and the department of Biotech, he stated that being the world’s first intra-nasal COVID-19 vaccine, this marks a glorious tribute to the call for Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The Union Health Minister added that India’s vaccine manufacturing and innovation capability is appreciated all over the world as it has made a mark in producing quality and affordable medicines.

Congratulating BBIL for innovating another vaccine in collaboration with BIRAC, Dr Jitendra Singh said that India has taken a lead in developing vaccines and medicines for diseases common in the developing world.

Mr Singh said, Next step would be to develop vaccines for non-communicable diseases.