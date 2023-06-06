Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 6 congratulated the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team for busting an international narcotics syndicate.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Shah said that realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to create a drug-free India, the NCB team has busted the syndicate and seized 15 thousand blots of LSD drug.

''Realising PM @narendramodi Ji's vision to create a drug-free India, the NCB team has busted an international narcotics syndicate and seized 15,000 blots of LSD drug. I congratulate the NCB team on this achievement,'' he tweeted.

Realising PM @narendramodi Ji's vision to create a drug-free India, the NCB team has busted an international narcotics syndicate and seized 15,000 blots of LSD drug. I congratulate the NCB team on this achievement.



Great coordination between cyber vigilance and human… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 6, 2023

He further said that the great coordination between cyber vigilance and human intelligence has made it possible as the dark net and cryptocurrencies were used to trade these drugs.

''Due to intensified vigilance and improved coordination, drug seizures have exponentially increased in India in the last few years,'' he added.

On June 6, the NCB on seized drugs worth crores which is one of the biggest-ever drug seizures made by the anti-drugs agency.

Large amounts of party drug LSD were recovered after the agency busted a nationwide dark-net-based drug syndicate and arrested several smugglers.