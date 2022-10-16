For the first time in the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, October 16 officially launched the MBBS course materials in Hindi in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, and Vishwas Sarang, the state's minister of medical education, were also present during the ceremonial event.

Madhya Pradesh became the first state in the nation to begin an MBBS programme in Hindi. Anatomy, Physiology, and Biochemistry are the first three disciplines chosen to be studied in Hindi.

At Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal, a group of 97 professionals have been working on the book preparation for the past 232 days. The book is currently being translated from English to Hindi.

The new MBBS course books were launched in Hindi on the lines of the New Education Policy (NEP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to impart education by giving importance to one’s Mother tongue in Primary, Technical and Medical Education.

Apart from technical and medical education, students will also be to conduct research in their own language as per the NEP.

Calling it a historic as well as an emotional moment, Madhya Pradesh medical education minister Vishwas Sarang said on October 16 that if medical education is possible in Hindi, then any course is possible in Hindi. “The launching of MBBS course in Hindi will bring in a major change in the lives of the youth, especially those belonging from Hindi speaking background”, added the minister.

The minister added that certain new chapters, such as those on sodium, potassium, water homeostasis, biochemistry techniques, radiation, radioisotopes, and environmental pollutants and toxins, are applied in the new edition of Medical Biochemistry.

Additionally, additional line diagrams, tables, and text boxes have been included to help readers remember the material.

In the lower limb and abdomen parts of the Anatomy edition, additional chapters on surface anatomy have also been added. To help students retain more information, new line diagrams, CT and MRI diagram tables, and flow charts have been added.