Union Home Minister Amit Shah today tabled the three new criminal law bills at the floor of the parliament.

Tabling the new crime bills in the Lower House, Amit Shah explained that a provision has been made in the proposed law that a person cane be sentenced to capital punishment if convicted of mob lynching.

"The three new bills that I have brought are laws that reflect the spirit of the original Indian Code of Justice," Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha.

The Union Home Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought about the proposed three crime bills in a bid to extinguish colonial laws from the justice system.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking on the proposed criminal laws in Lok Sabha, said, "The purpose of the Indian Penal Code, which was made in 1860, was to punish, not to give justice. After the recognition of this House, the 'Indian Judicial Code', 'Indian Civil Defense Code' in place of CrPC 1998 and the Indian Evidence Bill in place of the Indian Evidence Act 1872 will be implemented in the entire country."

While speaking on the three crime bills, Shah said, "In the law that is going to be repealed, the punishments for looting the government treasury, uprooting railway tracks and insulting the British crown were previously kept. Now priority has been given to crime against women/children, its impact on the human body and the security of the country. Then there are military, election and currency laws."

He further said that the sedition law has been repealed in the new criminal laws.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that provisions for sedition have been repealed (in new crime bills) but anything against the nation will be punishable.