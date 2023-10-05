Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be inaugurating the 3rd Anti-Terror Conference, hosted by the National Investigation Agency on October 5.

Senior police officials from state and central agencies including DGPs of State Police forces will be attending the conference.

The primary focus of this conference is to comprehensively address various facets of terrorism and formulate a strategic plan to counteract it.

The event scheduled at 11 am will take place at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in Delhi's Chanakyapuri.

Key topics to be discussed include terrorism financing, connections between criminals and banned terror groups like Khalistani entities, and the use of both official and unofficial channels for funding terrorism. Additionally, the discussion will encompass the use of emerging technologies in terrorism financing and the establishment of mechanisms for sharing information and best practices among states.



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