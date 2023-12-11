Union Home Minister Amit Shah will present the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today.

These Bills have been approved by the Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha is anticipated to have a turbulent beginning following the removal of Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra in a 'cash-for-query' incident. The Post Office Bill, 2023 is slated for consideration and approval in the Lok Sabha today.

Various Ministers will provide updates on the execution of different reports and several private members will propose the introduction of Bills. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sushil Kumar Modi, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Wilson, and Telugu Desam Party MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar will present seven reports of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice.

These include the 134th Report on Action Taken on 103rd Report of the Committee on "Functioning of the Virtual Courts/Court Proceedings through Video Conferencing" pertaining to Department of Justice; 135th Report on Action Taken on 126th Report of the Committee on Demands for Grants (2023-24) pertaining to Department of Personnel and Training; 136th Report on Action Taken on 127th Report of the Committee on Demands for Grants (2023-24) pertaining to Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances; and Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare; 137th Report on Action Taken on 128th Report of teh Committee on Demands for Grants (2023-24) pertaining to Department of Justice; 138th Report on Action taken on 129th Report of the Committee on Demands for Grants (2023-24) pertaining to Department of Legal Affairs; 13th Report on Action Taken on 130th Report of the Committee on Demands for Grants (2023-24) pertaining to Legislative Department; and 140th Report on "Appointment of Notaries".

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