The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has significantly bolstered the security apparatus surrounding Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, upgrading his existing 'Z+' security cover to the more comprehensive Advanced Security Liaison (ASL) protocol. This enhancement underscores the government's commitment to ensuring the safety of high-profile individuals.

Previously safeguarded under the 'Z+' category by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, Bhagwat's security now mirrors the level provided to Home Minister Amit Shah, placing him among the most securely protected figures in the country.

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The ASL protocol involves a coordinated effort, requiring the collaboration of multiple local agencies, including district administrations, police forces, and health departments, to ensure a seamless and robust security framework. This upgraded status places Bhagwat in an elite group of 10 individuals who benefit from the 'Z+' security cover provided by CISF, amidst a broader network of 200 protectees currently under their watch.

In response to this upgrade, all states and Union Territories have been duly notified, signaling the government's intent to maintain stringent security measures for those deemed at risk.