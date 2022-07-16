Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju has appealed to the State Legal Services Authorities to take efforts to release maximum under-trial prisoners by August 2022, on the occasion of the 75th year of independence of india.

"About 3.5 lakh prisoners in the country under-trials are in jail and most of them are from poor families. In every district, there is a committee headed by the District Judge to review these cases, and wherever applicable they can be released on bail.” he said.

"About 3.5 lakh prisoners in the country are under-trial & in jail, most of them are from poor families. In every district, there is a committee headed by the District Judge to review these cases, and wherever applicable they can be released on bail.”

HMLJ @KirenRijiju in Jaipur pic.twitter.com/wCIOF6Mlhz — Office of Kiren Rijiju (@RijijuOffice) July 16, 2022

Delivering an address at the 18th All India Legal Services Authorities Meet at Jaipur on Saturday, the Law Minister expressed concerns at over 5 crore cases pending in the country.

The minister also expressed concerns over the large number of under-trial persons languishing in prisons.

Rijiju expressed concerns about the exorbitant lawyer’s fees obstructing the access to justice for the common man.

The minister also asserted that regional and local languages should be promoted in proceedings at lower and high courts.

The minister said that the mother tongue should not be considered lesser than English and asserted that he does not subscribe to the view that a lawyer should get more respect, cases or fees only because he speaks more in English.

The Union Minister also congratulated NALSA and State Legal Services Authorities on their efforts of securing justice for every section of the society by developing a robust system of legal aid delivery and empowerment in the country, right up to the grassroot level.