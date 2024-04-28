Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following his allegations that the BJP aims to revoke reservations for backward sections if elected for a third term. Shah asserted that Gandhi's claims were merely attempts to mislead the public, reaffirming the BJP's commitment to uphold reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) as long as the party remains in power.

In an interview on April 28, Shah countered Gandhi's accusations, stating that if the BJP had any intentions to revoke reservations, it would have done so during its 10-year tenure. He emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurances to Dalits, backward classes, and tribal communities that reservations would be safeguarded under BJP rule.

Shah accused the Congress of targeting reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs, citing instances in Karnataka and Telangana where the party announced reservations for Muslims from existing quotas. He criticized the Congress for allegedly neglecting the rights of backward sections and failing to deliver justice to tribal communities.

Highlighting initiatives undertaken by PM Modi, Shah mentioned the appointment of Draupadi Murmu, a tribal leader, to the position of President, as evidence of the government's commitment to tribal welfare.

Rahul Gandhi's remarks, made during a rally in Karnataka's Bijapur, accused PM Modi of seeking to alter the Constitution and strip away rights and reservations for backward communities, Adivasis, and Dalits. Gandhi claimed that BJP MPs openly stated their intentions to change the Constitution if re-elected, prompting the Congress and its allies to rally in defense of the Constitution.