In a move to regulate the digital news media industry, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, is set to present the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, in the Rajya Sabha today. The proposed legislation aims to bring digital news media under the control of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Upon receiving Parliament's approval, digital media houses will be required to register with the Press Registrar General within 90 days. The new law empowers the government entity to take action against digital publications for any violations, and it has the authority to suspend or cancel registrations and impose penalties. Notably, digital news portals currently lack registration requirements.

"The Bill seeks to replace the Press and Registration of Books Act, 1867, by decriminalisation of the existing Act, keeping the procedures simple for medium/small publishers, and upholding the values of Press Freedom," stated a government communication to the Parliament. Additionally, the proposed legislation will establish an appellate body, with its chairman being the chairperson of the Press Council of India, according to an official from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

It is worth recalling that in 2019, the Centre had introduced a draft Registration of Press and Periodicals Bill, which sparked accusations of an attempt to exert control over digital news media entities. The draft Bill was set aside at that time, but it has now been revived and pushed forward.

In the same session, Union Minister of Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, will present the Mediation Bill, 2021, in the Rajya Sabha. This bill aims to promote and facilitate mediation, especially institutional mediation, for the resolution of disputes, whether commercial or otherwise. Additionally, the legislation seeks to enforce mediated settlement agreements and establish a body for the registration of mediators. The Mediation Bill also aims to encourage community mediation and make online mediation a widely accepted and cost-effective process.

Union Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister, Bhupender Yadav, will propose the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2023, for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha. The bill aims to amend the existing Biological Diversity Act, 2002, and has already been passed by the Lok Sabha.

The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2023, aims to strengthen the protection of biological diversity, reinforcing India's commitment to environmental conservation and climate change mitigation.