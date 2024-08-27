Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi has sharply criticised West Bengal's failure to activate 123 allocated Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) and implement key emergency services for women and children.

In her letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Devi highlighted that, despite the allocation, no FTSCs had been operational by mid-June 2023.

"As of June 30, 2024, 752 FTSCs, including 409 exclusive POCSO Courts, were functioning across 30 states and UTs, handling over 253,000 cases. West Bengal was allocated 123 FTSCs, yet none were in operation until mid-June 2023," Devi said.

Devi also noted the significant backlog of cases in West Bengal, with approximately 48,600 rape and POCSO cases pending. "Despite the state's commitment to operationalise seven FTSCs, only six exclusive POCSO Courts have been established. The state government has not initiated the remaining 11 FTSCs," she added.

Further, Devi pointed out the state's failure to set up crucial emergency helplines, including the Women Helpline (WHL), Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), and Child Helpline. "Despite numerous reminders from the central government, West Bengal has not implemented these vital services," Devi stated.

This criticism follows a letter from Mamata Banerjee to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 22, calling for central legislation to expedite trials for sensitive cases and establish fast-track courts to ensure justice. Banerjee's letter addressed the increasing incidence of rape and rape with murder, emphasising the need for swift legal proceedings.