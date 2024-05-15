Madhavi Raje Scindia, the mother of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, passed away on Wednesday at AIIMS, Delhi.

Madhavi Raje passed away at 9.28 am after receiving ventilator assistance in the previous few days.

Prior to the Lok Sabha election's third phase of voting, Madhavi Raje was admitted to Delhi AIIMS. She had sepsis and pneumonia at the same time.

Her funeral ceremonies will take place in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

Madhavi Raje was the wife of Maharaja Madhavrao Scindia II, a member of the Nepalese nobility. Veteran Congressman Madhavrao Scindia perished in an aircraft crash in Uttar Pradesh on September 30, 2001, close to Mainpuri.

In addition to her charitable activities, she chaired 24 trusts in industries like healthcare and education.

In addition, she served as head of the Scindias Kanya Vidyalaya Board of governors, which offers education to girls. In honour of her late husband, she also designed the Maharaja Madhavrao Scindia II gallery at the royal museum.