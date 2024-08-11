Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, holding the portfolios of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's renewed commitment to SC/ST welfare following a crucial meeting with BJP parliamentarians. Rijiju took to social media platform X to share the outcome of Friday's high-level discussions on reservation policies.

"BJP's SC/ST MPs met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the reservation issue. PM reiterated his commitment and resolve for the welfare and empowerment of the SC/ST communities," Rijiju stated in his post.

The meeting, which took place at Parliament House, was prompted by recent Supreme Court observations regarding a potential "creamy layer" within SC/ST communities. According to Rijiju,PM Modi chaired a subsequent cabinet meeting where he explicitly asserted that the principle of the creamy layer does not apply to reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Approximately 100 BJP MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, representing SC/ST communities, presented a memorandum to the Prime Minister. They voiced concerns about implementing the Supreme Court's recent ruling, which allows states to sub-classify SCs and STs for reservation purposes.

BJP MP Sikander Kumar reported that Modi assured the delegation he would address their concerns. Another participant, MP Faggan Singh Kulaste, claimed the Prime Minister agreed that the court's decision on identifying a creamy layer within SC/ST communities should not be implemented.