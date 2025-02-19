Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, participated as the chief guest at the Haj Walkathon 2025, held at the Nawab Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi Sports Complex, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi.

Organised by the Delhi State Haj Committee, the event aimed to highlight the importance of physical fitness for pilgrims preparing for the demanding Haj pilgrimage.

Addressing participants, Rijiju underlined the necessity of physical readiness, citing the extreme heat conditions in Makkah and Madinah. He commended the Delhi Haj Committee, led by Chairperson Kausar Jahan, for prioritizing the well-being of pilgrims ahead of their spiritual journey.

Sharing his experience on social media, Rijiju walked alongside participants and reiterated the significance of maintaining fitness to endure the physically challenging conditions of Haj. The initiative aligns with broader efforts to ensure that pilgrims are well-prepared for the strenuous journey ahead.