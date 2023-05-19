Union Minister Kiren Rijiju took charge of the Ministry of Earth Sciences on May 19.

Further, the Union Minister thanked PM Modi for assigning a very important Ministry to him which he says, will play a very important role in the 2047 Vision of a Developed India.

Speaking to the media after taking charge, Rijiju said, his priority will be to execute the Deep Ocean Mission, a flagship scheme of the Prime Minister for exploration of polymetallic nodules containing rich minerals.

The Minister said, he will see that each decision of the Ministry will have some bearing on the common man, as he always believed in making things simple and accessible.

Also Read: Modi cabinet reshuffle: Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as the Law Minister

Rijiju also presided over a brief presentation by Senior officials of the Ministry including IMD and announced that in the coming days, he will work out to Re-calibrate the entire “Weather Forecast System”.

The Minister also added that since his school days, he had a deep interest in Google Earth, Climatology, Oceanography and Cartography and he will enjoy working in his new Avtar.

Earlier on May 18, in a major reshuffle in PM Modi's cabinet, Arjun Meghwal has been appointed to the Law Ministry portfolio while Kiren Rijiju has been shifted to Earth Sciences Ministry.

The announcement was made on May 18 on the directions of the President of India, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised.

An official letter informing about the reshuffle stated, "The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister has been pleased to direct the following reallocation of portfolios among Ministers in the Union Council of Ministers: (i) The portfolio of Ministry of Earth Sciences be assigned to Kiren Rijiju.

(ii) Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State be assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios, in place of Kiren Rijiju"