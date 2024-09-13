The Ministry of Minority Affairs and the International Buddhist Confederation will jointly host a one-day conclave on "Buddha's Madhyama Marg/The Middle Path to Guide Global Leadership" on Saturday, September 14, at the Nehru Science Centre in Worli. Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju will attend as the chief guest, focusing on the significance of Buddha's teachings in shaping modern leadership.

The event will explore how the universal values of Dhamma can be applied across philosophical, academic, cultural, and national divides to address contemporary challenges. It aims to offer sustainable solutions for personal well-being and global harmony, with an emphasis on practical applications of Buddha’s Middle Path and the Eightfold Path in today’s world.

The conclave will also pay tribute to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, whose contributions to modern Buddhism are recognised as pivotal. Discussions will highlight how Buddha's Dhamma, which emphasizes moral conduct and righteous living, can foster universal brotherhood and sustainable development.

Three sessions—"Role and Relevance of Buddha Dhamma in Modern Times," "Significance of Mindful Techniques," and "New Age Leadership and Implementation of Buddha Dhamma"—will focus on actionable insights to promote peace, prosperity, and personal growth through the teachings of the Buddha.

The conclave will also reflect on the legacy of King Ashoka, whose reign epitomised how the practice of Dhamma brought about societal transformation and harmony in ancient India.