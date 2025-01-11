Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, embarked on a five-day visit to Saudi Arabia from January 11-15.

His itinerary included Riyadh, Jeddah, and Madinah, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations, particularly concerning Hajj and Umrah coordination, alongside cultural and diplomatic engagements.

On the first day in Riyadh, the minister was warmly received and checked in at the Four Seasons.

He participated in a garlanding ceremony for Mahatma Gandhi's bust, celebrated Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, and addressed the Indian community. He also explored the Diriyah-Al Turaif UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The second day involved official meetings with Maj. Gen. Abdulrahman Snitan A. Al Harbi, Chairman of the Saudi-India Parliamentary Friendship Committee, and H.E. Saleh Al Jasser, Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, will discuss transport and pilgrimage-related collaborations. Later, he flew to Jeddah and attended a dinner hosted by the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, H.E. Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah.



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In Jeddah, on the third day, Rijiju signed the Hajj Agreement 2025, ensuring seamless arrangements for Indian pilgrims. He visited the Jeddah Haj Terminal, explored Al-Balad, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and attended the Hajj and Umrah Conference at Jeddah Superdome.

On the fourth day, in Madinah, the minister met Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of Madinah Region, and visited key cultural and religious sites, including Masjid Quba, Masjid Qiblatain, and Mount Uhud.

The visit concluded on the fifth day with final meetings in Jeddah before the minister departed for Delhi.

This significant visit bolstered India-Saudi relations and advanced mutual collaboration on Hajj operations.

This visit reinforced India's commitment to fostering strong cultural and diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia, especially in facilitating Hajj and Umrah for Indian pilgrims.