Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari's Nagpur office has received two death threats since the morning of January 14.

An anonymous caller contacted the union minister's office's landline number twice and threatened to murder him, according to reports.

On the phone, the guy also threatened to blow up the workplace. Soon after, the office personnel notified the police.

The police have started an investigation into the incident after receiving information about it, and security at Gadkari's residence has been increased.

According to the reports, Gadkari's office received two consecutive calls between 11:30 am and 11:40 am and a complaint had been registered with the nearest police station on behalf of Nitin Gadkari's Public Relations Office at Khamla in Nagpur Chowk, which is about 1 kilometer from the union minister’s house.

Later, Nagpur Police and Nitin Gadkari's office confirmed the development.

Police have started investigating the matter and are currently speaking to the employees of the minister’s office. Subsequently, security at Gadkari’s residence has also been beefed up.