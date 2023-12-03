As the Winter Session of Parliament is set to commence on Monday, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said that if the Opposition disrupts the Parliament, they will face "worse results".

The Minister said, "If the Opposition disrupts Parliament, it will face worse results than what have come today".

The Winter Session, scheduled from December 4 to December 22, is likely to become a stormy session as it will witness the tabling of reports from the Ethics Committee on the 'cash-for-query' allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and three key bills that seek to replace the IPC, CrPC, and the Evidence Act.

Speaking to reporters earlier, the minister mentioned that the central government is ready to discuss "all the issues," but it must be done following "rules and procedures."

"There are 15 sittings... We requested that the atmosphere should be maintained for structured debates. The discussions should be held following rules and procedures. The government is ready to hold discussions on all the issues. The government is fully prepared for a structured debate," Joshi said.

At the all-party meeting held on Saturday ahead of the Winter Session, he called upon the opposition parties to ensure an "enabling environment."

The all-party meeting saw heated moments with TMC leaders lashing out at the central government over the alleged leak of the Ethics Committee's report against Moitra before it was placed in Parliament.

The minister mentioned that 19 bills and two financial items were under consideration in the Parliament Session.