Union Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed the Congress party during a press conference in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar on Sunday, October 13. Rijiju claimed that Congress has used Muslims as a 'vote bank' and that the BJP aims to rectify past mistakes.

"We want to correct the wrong that Congress has done," Rijiju stated. He outlined BJP plans to support disadvantaged castes in Maharashtra financially and establish Constitution buildings in every district.

The minister also accused Congress of attempting to abolish the Constitution, particularly during the Emergency period. He warned against misinformation being spread in the country.

In a separate development, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition criticised the Maharashtra government over law and order issues, alleged corruption, and unfulfilled promises. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray challenged the ruling Mahayuti alliance to announce their chief ministerial candidate first.

"BJP's condition is so bad that they are forced to contest under the leadership of thieves and traitors," Thackeray claimed at a joint press conference. He also raised suspicions about the state government's actions following the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui.

The political tensions are rising as Maharashtra prepares for assembly elections expected later this year. The Mahayuti alliance consists of the BJP, NCP, and the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde, while the MVA includes Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT, and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction.