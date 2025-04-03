Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju moved a motion in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, April 3, for consideration of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill of 2025 and the Musalmaan Wakf (Repeal) Bill.

During his address to the upper house, Rijiju highlighted recommendations from the Sachar Committee that called for more inclusive central Waqf council and state Waqf boards.

"As of today, there are 8.72 lakh Waqf properties. In 2006, if the Sachar committee had estimated the earnings from 4.9 lakh Waqf properties at Rs 12,000 crore, then you can imagine the income these properties must be generating now," Rijiju said.

He noted the Sachar Committee also recommended specific measures for the benefit of women and children.

The minister referenced findings from a previous Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) led by Congress leader K Rahman Khan, which identified infrastructure issues with the Waqf board requiring attention.

"A joint parliamentary committee under the leadership of K Rahman Khan, who served as a minority affairs minister, raised the issue regarding infrastructure while pointing out the fewer manpower and funds. He said that the entire thing is focused on appointing or removing the Mutawalli," Rijiju stated.

Seeking support from opposition parties, Rijiju emphasised that recommendations from previous committees have been incorporated into the amended bill.

"All these recommendations given earlier have been incorporated in the newly amended bill. These committees were under UPA and Congress. Thus, I appeal to Congress party and its allies to support Waqf Amendment Bill 2025," he said.

The minister reported extensive stakeholder consultation in preparing the legislation. According to Rijiju, 284 organizations provided input on the bill, with over one crore people submitting memorandums with their opinions.

"Before the joint parliamentary committee was formed, many said that the consolation regarding it wasn't enough. I want to say that before the Waqf Amendment Bill was introduced, the ministry of minority affairs came to prepare the bill after taking in confidence the stakeholders, including the minority commission of the state governments," Rijiju explained.

He called the JPC's work "comprehensive" and "historic," noting it exceeded the scope of previous parliamentary committees.