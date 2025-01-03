Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju will offer a ceremonial chadar at Ajmer Sharif Dargah on Saturday on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking the 813th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. Ahead of the visit, Rijiju stopped at the Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in Delhi on Friday to offer prayers.

Explaining his visit, Rijiju said, “Before departing for Ajmer Sharif to deliver the chadar entrusted by PM Modi, I felt it was important to first pay my respects at Nizamuddin Dargah. I prayed for everyone’s future.”

The chadar, handed over to Rijiju by PM Modi on Thursday, carries a message of brotherhood and peace. Rijiju confirmed that the offering at Ajmer Sharif would take place at 11 am on Saturday, accompanied by BJP Minority Morcha National President Jamal Siddiqui.

The Prime Minister has sent a chadar to the shrine annually since taking office, making this his 11th consecutive year participating in the tradition. Last year, then Union Minister Smriti Irani, along with Jamal Siddiqui and a delegation, presented the offering on behalf of PM Modi during the 812th Urs.

Ajmer Sharif Dargah, a revered site for devotees across faiths, celebrates the Urs to honour the life and teachings of the 13th-century Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.