Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has called for greater collaboration between the Centre, coastal states, public sector enterprises and private companies to strengthen India's shipbuilding industry.

Delivering the keynote address at the India Shipbuilding Investment Conclave 2026 in Delhi, Sonowal said India should increasingly build ships that connect the country with the rest of the world.

He highlighted the importance of bringing together domestic talent, global technology and industry experience to drive investment and expand the country's shipbuilding capabilities.

Sonowal said the Centre and coastal states were working together, while public and private sector companies were aligning demand with investment to achieve the country's shipbuilding ambitions.

He expressed confidence that this spirit of cooperation would help India move forward with greater speed and scale in the sector.