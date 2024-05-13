Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal boarded a special Indian Air Force flight for Iran on May 13.

He is expected to witness the signing of the crucial Chabahar port agreement between the two countries.

The agreement will be able to enable India to lease for a long-time Chabahar port situated on Iran’s coast along the Gulf of Oman.

This calculated move will avoid Karachi and the Pakistani ports of Gwadar and create a new commercial route via Iran between South and Central Asia.

Additionally, it gives business communities the chance to investigate alternate transit routes away from the crowded and delicate Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz.

Following the opening of Sittwe Port in Myanmar, the contract for Chabahar Port Operations will represent yet another significant accomplishment for India's expanding maritime reach in the area, both of which were intended to counteract the increasing influence of China in the area. In May 2023, Sarbananda Sonowal officially opened the Sittwe port in Myanmar.

Since it offers a practical and quicker path for trade between India, Iran, Afghanistan, and Central Asia, Iran's Chabahar port is regarded as a crucial part of India's connectivity initiatives.