Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal shares his reaction to the huge electoral mandate that BJP won in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan this evening in Delhi.

Addressing a presser, the Union Minister said, "In 2014 when Narendra Modi took over as the Prime Minister of India, PM Modi assured people of India to march ahead along with all the people irrespective of caste and creed."

Further Sonowal asserted that the way PM Modi served the nation in the last 9 years, the citizens of India have taken him with great belief.

"Today I thank PM Modi for this resounding victory of the saffron party in the three states and also BJP National president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah's relentlessly working towards the victory of the party as a whole," he added.



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Slamming the INDI Alliance, the Union Minister claimed that the people of India will never take the alliance with high regard in the coming days.

Citing the Congress party, Sonowal stated that whenever these parties came to power, they created a history of all wrongdoings such as corruption.

Taking to his X handle, "Congratulations to all our hardworking karyakartas of @BJP4MP,@BJP4Rajasthan and @BJP4CGState for the resounding victory in the Assembly Elections in #MadhyaPradesh, #Rajasthan and #Chhattisgarh.

This mandate is for inclusive development and policies of growth led by Modi ji, which has brought huge transformations in people's lives in the last 9 years. My gratitude to Hon'ble National President Shri @JPNadda ji and Hon'ble HM Shri @AmitShah ji, whose guidance and dynamism had led the campaign and enthused the cadres to drive home this victory"