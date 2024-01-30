Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that the suspension of Opposition MPs from Parliament will be revoked. He made the announcement today after an all-party meeting was held ahead of the Budget session.

The Opposition leaders were suspended during the Winter Session of the Parliament over disrupting House proceedings. The suspension took place when hey were demanding a debate on the December 13 security breach in Parliament.

"All suspensions will be revoked. I have spoken with the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman, and I have also requested them on behalf of the government. This falls under the jurisdiction of the Speaker and the Chairman. So, we have requested both of them to communicate with the concerned privileged committees, revoke the suspension, and give them the opportunity to return to the House. Both of them have agreed," the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs said.

When asked if the suspended MPs will return to the House starting tomorrow, he confirmed, "Yes."

Joshi said the suspensions had occurred because, despite the unanimous decision in front of the Speaker, the Opposition leaders came with placards and disturbed the House.

The Budget session will be from January 31 till February 9. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to table an interim budget on February 1.