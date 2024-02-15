Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, filed his nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections on Thursday. The event took place in the presence of BJP Odisha unit President, Manmohan Samal, along with several BJP MLAs.

The upcoming elections will witness the seats of three Rajya Sabha members become vacant in April, namely Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and BJD leaders Prasant Nanda and Amar Patnaik. This marks the second time Vaishnaw is contesting for the Rajya Sabha elections.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), led by Naveen Patnaik, has declared its support for the candidature of Vaishnaw, citing the larger interest of the State's railway and telecom development in Odisha.

As per an official notification, the election for the three Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha is scheduled to take place on February 27, between 9 AM and 4 PM, at the state assembly premises.

The counting of votes will commence at 5 PM. The final date for the submission of nominations is set for February 15.

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