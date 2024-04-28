Prachi Nigam, the UP Board Class 10 topper with a stellar score of 98.50 percent, expressed regret over her academic achievement as it led to online trolling targeting her physical appearance. In a recent interview, Prachi, disclosed her disappointment at being thrust into the spotlight more for her facial hair than for her academic excellence.

Prachi remarked that a few fewer marks in exams would not have thrust her into the social media limelight, and she would not have encountered such derogatory comments regarding her facial hair.

Despite the online harassment, Prachi acknowledged the support she received from some quarters. She added that a few individuals stood up for her and countered the trolls by shedding light on the hormonal nature of such facial hair in girls.

Opening up about the persistent offline harassment she faces due to her appearance, Prachi admitted to feeling disheartened. She lamented that it is undoubtedly disheartening, but people express their opinions on social media, and there is little one can do about it.

Looking ahead, Prachi reaffirmed her aspiration to become an engineer, emphasising her determination to pursue her dreams despite the challenges.

In the wake of the trolling, Prachi's mother, Mamta Nigam, shared how she supported her daughter amidst the negativity. She revealed that she urged her daughter to ignore the trolls, and to her surprise, many social media users rallied behind her after a few days.

Prachi's father, Chandra Prakash Nigam, expressed his disappointment at the trolling but underscored his pride in his daughter's academic achievement. He asserted that while they were naturally upset, they took pride in their daughter's exceptional performance.

Mamta Nigam also disclosed her plans to seek medical advice for Prachi's condition, which unfortunately got overshadowed by the trolling. She disclosed that however, her treatment will now be facilitated by the government.

The support for Prachi extended beyond her family, with her school principal and friends condemning the trolling as unfortunate. Her school principal remarked that they anticipated Prachi's name among the toppers, and her outstanding performance has brought immense pride to Uttar Pradesh.

The UP Board declared the Class 10 results on April 20, with a pass percentage of 89.55, while the pass percentage for Class 12 stood at 82.60, reflecting a commendable performance overall.