At a rally in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, alleging their intent to impose Sharia law across India. Adityanath's remarks come in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent assertions that the Congress party had pledged to redistribute property to the Muslim community.

Addressing a fervent crowd, Adityanath declared, "The Congress and its allies have betrayed the country and have once again come to you with their false manifesto. If you look at the Congress' manifesto, they say that if they form a government, we will implement Sharia law."

The UP CM elaborated on his accusations, asserting that the Congress manifesto vowed to implement personal laws, which, according to Adityanath, implied the enforcement of Sharia law. He juxtaposed this against the principles enshrined in the Indian Constitution, questioning whether the nation would adhere to the Constitution drafted by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar or the Sharia.

Furthermore, Adityanath reiterated PM Modi's claims about the Congress party's alleged intention to confiscate and redistribute property, asking the crowd, "Do you want to allow the Congress and Samajwadi Party to loot your property?"

In addition to his criticism of the Congress, Adityanath addressed issues of law and order in Uttar Pradesh, condemning what he described as an alliance between political parties and criminal elements. He denounced the association of politicians with mafia figures and criminals, accusing them of exploiting the populace for personal gain.

Transitioning to matters of national security, Adityanath asserted that terrorism had been eradicated under PM Modi's leadership. He cited instances where Pakistan distanced itself from acts of terrorism on Indian soil, interpreting this as a sign of India's strengthened security posture.

Sharia law, a set of religious laws based on Islamic scriptures, has been a subject of contention in India, with proponents and critics expressing divergent views on its compatibility with the secular fabric of the nation.