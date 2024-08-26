Moved by the spirit of Janmashtami, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed for national unity in Agra. While inaugurating the statue of Rashtraveer Durgadas Rathore, Adityanath mentioned the paramount need for national unity to retain the might and unity of the country.

Addressing the gathering, Adityanath cautioned the perils of division with a warning, saying, "Batega toh katenge" (if we are divided, we will be cut). He even drew parallels with the ongoing turmoil in Bangladesh to bring out his point across, urging that such mistakes shouldn't be repeated in India.

"Brothers and sisters, nothing is possible without unity. This great nation will be strong only when we are united and virtuous. There will be disintegration if there are divisions. See what is happening in Bangladesh; those mistakes should not be committed here," Adityanath said.

The comments of the Chief Minister have evoked political reactions. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has interpreted this statement as the verbatim of a veiled ambition for higher office and says it reflects Adityanath's prime ministerial ambitions. "Yogi's comments on Bangladesh denote his political aspirations. Delhi officials must explain to him that he should not encroach upon national matters," Yadav said.