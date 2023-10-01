In UP's Ghaziabad, a woman sitting in a park with her fiance was confronted by two cops and a man in plain clothes.

One of the cops sexually assaulted the woman, asked for sex, and demanded Rs 5.6 lakh. The cops let off a couple after three hours of harassment and Rs 1000 in Paytm.

The incident was widely shared on Twitter by after Piyush Rai, an X user took to the microblogging site to narrate the story.

"It was 12 o'clock on Saturday when two policemen and another person in plain clothes came on a PRV bike and started threatening us. But they did not make any difference, Rakesh Kumar behaved very badly with me and also convinced me to have an illicit relationship. The third boy was demanding Rs 5.6 lakh from us", the victim wrote in FIR which was shared on the microblogging site X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Both my husband and I were standing in front of the policemen with folded hands and were also pleading a lot, but they were repeatedly asking me to have an illicit relationship for their own sake. Rakesh Kumar also called me on 19/9/23, whose recording is also with me. For the whole 3 hours, we were stopped there and also said wrong things to me and touched me in a dirty way and behaved in a very dirty way. Rakesh and Digambar reached my house at 11 pm on 22/9/23 and returned 1000 rupees and said why did you complain to us", the victim further narrate the story on the FIR.