Uttar Pradesh Police Constable recruitment exam, held on February 17 and 18, has been canceled due to a paper leak.



The cancellation was officially confirmed through an order, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a re-examination within the next six months.

The exact date for the re-examination is yet to be announced. Chief Minister Adityanath emphasized the importance of maintaining the integrity of examinations and stated, "There can be no compromise with the sanctity of examinations." He assured that strict action would be taken against those involved in disrupting the fair conduct of the exam.



Following the cancellation, a total of 244 individuals have been arrested or detained across Uttar Pradesh in the last three days. These individuals are accused of adopting or planning to adopt unfair means in the police constable recruitment exam. The arrests and detentions were carried out by both district police and units of the Special Task Force with the assistance of local intelligence.



Uttar Pradesh police chief Prashant Kumar emphasized the ongoing interrogation of the arrested or detained individuals. He stated, "People and gangs involved in adopting unfair means (in exams) will be caught, and strict action will be taken against them." Notably, many arrests were made before the individuals could execute their plans to disturb the sanctity of the exam by adopting unfair means.



This incident underscores the authorities' commitment to maintaining the credibility of examinations and taking decisive action against any attempts to compromise the process.