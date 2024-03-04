An FIR has been filed by Uttar Pradesh Police following a bomb threat directed at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The case was registered at the Mahanagar police station in the Central Zone of Lucknow on Sunday night after a police personnel received the threat call.

Surprisingly the threat call was made to a Head Constable in the UP Police, triggering immediate action by the police administration. A massive search operation has been launched by the UP Police to apprehend the accused. The police are actively tracing the mobile phone of the individual responsible with the assistance of the surveillance cell.

The incident occurred on March 2, when a threatening call targeting CM Yogi was made to a CUG number. The Head Constable who received the call was informed that a bomb would be used to attack the Chief Minister on that day. Subsequently, a case has been registered at the Metropolitan Police Station in the Central Zone based on the complaint filed by the Head Constable stationed at the Security Headquarters.

This marks the second bomb threat against CM Yogi within a couple of months. In the first week of January, a similar threat was made, with the accused claiming intentions to detonate bombs targeting both the Chief Minister and the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The UP Special Task Force arrested two individuals, Tahar Singh and Omprakash Mishra, in connection with the earlier threat. Both suspects were residents of Gonda district in the state.

As the investigations unfold, heightened security measures are likely to be implemented to ensure the safety of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.