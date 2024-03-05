Recruitment Board Chairperson Renuka Mishra has been removed from the post and Rajeev Krishna has been given the responsibility of the Recruitment Board. More than 48 lakh candidates had participated in more than 60,000 constable recruitment posts in Uttar Pradesh. The exam was cancelled after the paper was leaked.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Constable recruitment exam held in February 2024 was cancelled due to allegations of a question paper leak. This resulted in several actions:

Renuka Mishra, the Chairperson of the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, was removed from her position. This decision was made by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Rajeev Krishna was appointed as the new Chairperson of the Board. He is replacing Renuka Mishra and will be responsible for overseeing the recruitment process.

The exam, which was originally scheduled for February 17th and 18th, was cancelled. This decision affected over 48 lakh candidates who had applied for the 60,000 constable posts.

A re-examination is planned to be held within the next six months. The exact date for the re-examination has not been announced yet.

The paper leak is a serious issue that has raised concerns about the fairness of the recruitment process. The removal of the Chairperson and the re-examination are steps taken by the government to address these concerns and ensure a fair and transparent recruitment process.