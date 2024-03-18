Crime GPT is being used by UP Police to apprehend criminals more quickly. This new technology is a significant development for law enforcement, developed by Staqu Technologies in collaboration with the Special Task Force and the UP Government. Checking a computerized database of offenders is how Crime GPT operates. It can ask spoken or written queries to swiftly get details about a certain person. It can identify voices, faces, and even analyze criminal groups, among other fascinating things.



Staqu Technologies' co-founder and CEO, Atul Rai, is enthusiastic about Crime GPT. According to him, it aligns with the company's objective of enhancing security through technology. It is simpler for police to apprehend offenders when they have access to precise information on them, according to Crime GPT.

““Our longstanding vision revolves around a robust security infrastructure propelled by advanced technology, and Crime GPT perfectly aligns with this vision. By interfacing with a digitized criminal database, Crime GPT facilitates tailored searches for law enforcement seeking precise details on targeted individuals, utilizing both written and audio inputs. This is an extension of our work on the Trinetra which has been adopted by UP police department and deployed through integration with security cameras. We are proud to work with homeland security and we hope to keep strengthening our collaborative relation with UP government all in service of fortifying the security landscape,” he said.

Crime GPT may be seen of as an enhanced version of Trinetra, another tool. Moreover, Trinetra assists with facial and audio tracking of offenders. A significant accomplishment for Indian law enforcement, the UP police now have a database with information on over 900,000 offenders because to Trinetra.



The Uttar Pradesh Police's Director General of Police (DGP), Prashant Kumar, commended Trinetra for enhancing security and upholding law and order. He believes that by discovering information for investigations more rapidly and streamlining procedures, Crime GPT would improve matters even more.