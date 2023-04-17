In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old boy allegedly raped a 3-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar on April 16.

According to reports, the boy is a student of class 1 while the girl is a student of a playgroup. The boy has been detained and sent to a juvenile house. Meanwhile the girl has been sent for medical examination.

Police said the girl was taken to the roof of the school on Saturday and allegedly raped by the boy, citing the family's complaint.

Notably, this was not the first time a tragedy of this magnitude had occurred in the nation. In Indore, a neighboring city in Madhya Pradesh, a 12-year-old boy raped a 3-year-old girl earlier this year.

As per reports, the incident happened when the girl went to a grocery shop but was lured by the accused to his house with chocolates.

Also read : Assam: Miscreant allegedly attempts to rape tourist in Majuli, hunt on to nab accused