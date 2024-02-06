UPI users had to face a harrowing time on Tuesday evening, February 6, as the banking sector along with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) suffered an outage across the country.

Taking to X, netizens narrated their ordeal and said that they are facing challenges while making payments via UPI-enabled apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, BHIM, etc.

Several banks, including HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of Maharashtra, State Bank of India (SBI), Kotak Mahindra Bank, and others, are experiencing server issues affecting UPI transactions, following which users are facing difficulties.

Although users have reported experiencing difficulties with UPI transactions across multiple banks, neither the banks nor the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) have acknowledged the ongoing outage.