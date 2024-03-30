The funeral ceremonies for Mukhtar Ansari, a figure who transitioned from organized crime to politics, took place on Saturday. His body was laid to rest near his parents' graves at Kalibag graveyard on March 30.

Amidst tight security, his remains were brought to his residence in Ghazipur on Friday evening.

At the age of 63, Mukhtar Ansari suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away while receiving medical treatment at Banda Medical College.

On a morning prior to his demise, Mukhtar Ansari was found unconscious and subsequently taken to the district hospital after complaining of abdominal pain and constipation. After receiving medical care, he was discharged after a 15-hour observation period.

Afzal Ansari, his brother and the current Member of Parliament for Ghazipur, visited the hospital on Tuesday and expressed suspicions of foul play, alleging that his brother may have been poisoned while in custody.

On March 13, Mukhtar Ansari was sentenced to life imprisonment in a case related to the fraudulent acquisition of a firearms license using falsified documents dating back to 1990. This marked the eighth conviction and sentencing of the former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) by Uttar Pradesh courts within the past two years.

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