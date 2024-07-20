In a surprising development, UPSC chairman Manoj Soni has resigned before the end of his tenure, set for May 2029, citing personal reasons.

Official sources confirmed the resignation, emphasizing that it is not connected to ongoing controversies surrounding the Union Public Service Commission.

Reports indicate that Soni submitted his resignation over a fortnight ago, but it has yet to be accepted.

Soni, a respected educationist, took over as a member of the Commission on June 28, 2017, and became its chairman on May 16, 2023. Sources revealed that he had earlier requested to be relieved of his duties but was not granted permission.

Soni's resignation comes at a time of significant scrutiny for the UPSC, following the case of probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who allegedly faked her identity to extend her eligibility for civil services exams. Soni aims to devote more time to socio-religious activities moving forward.



Also Read: Sikkim: UPSC interview for aspirants under Pratibha Protshaan Yojna conducted at Raj Bhavan