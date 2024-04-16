Aditya Srivastava secured the first position in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The results were declared on the official website of UPSC, i.e., upsc.gov.in, on April 16.

Following Aditya Srivastava, Animesh Pradha secured the second position and Donuru Ananya Reddy secured the third.

A total of 1016 names were recommended for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, and Central Services Group A and Group B this year.

HOW TO CHECK UPSC CSE 2023 FINAL RESULT

Step 1: Open the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the homepage and find the link named, ‘UPSC CSE Results.’

Step 3: Click on the link and log in with your credentials.

Step 4: Your scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download your scorecard for future reference.